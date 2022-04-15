It took a long and somewhat winding road to get to his desk, but Gov. Youngkin has signed a measure related to licensure of teachers from outside the U.S., patroned by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun).
The measure requires the Virginia Board of Education to provide a provisional (not to exceed three years) teaching license for educators who are certified to teach outside the U.S. but do not yet meet all Virginia state requirements.
The measure had a relatively noncontroversial start, passing the state Senate on a 40-0 vote. It then cleared the House of Delegates, 97-3, but only after an amendment was tacked on, sending the bill back to the state Senate.
Senators rejected the House amendment, necessitating a conference committee that hammered out a compromise. The bill ultimately was sent to the desk of Gov. Youngkin, who signed it on April 11.
A companion bill, patroned by Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax), went through a similar journey before being signed by Youngkin.
The measures – SB68 and HB979 – take effect July 1.
