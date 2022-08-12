A proposal to build a pedestrian/bicyclist bridge across the Potomac River has gained $20 million in federal funding.
The cash was part of $64.2 million for Virginia transportation projects that were part of an infrastructure-spending package passed earlier this year by Congress. The specific projects were announced Aug. 8 by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The $20 million will support the proposed bridge designed to connect Long Bridge Park in Arlington with East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park in the District of Columbia.
