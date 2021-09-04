[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public input on the draft report for the first phase of study of potential multimodal improvements on U.S. Route 1 (Richmond Highway) between 12th Street South and 23rd Street South in Crystal City.
The first phase of the study included review of potential options along the Route 1 corridor. The preliminary recommendation proposed converting Route 1 from an elevated highway to an at-grade “urban boulevard” and was presented at the third public-information meeting in June.
Comments on the draft report will be accepted through Sept. 30. They can be emailed to route1multimodalstudy@vdot.virginia.gov or mailed to Dan Reinhard, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, Va. 22030.
Comments on the draft will be incorporated into the final report, expected to be posted in October.
The study’s second and final phase will begin later this year, and will further develop the recommended concept and continue to gather input through additional public input, VDOT officials said. Construction funding has not been allocated, so the study will not set design or construction dates.
For information, see the Website at virginiadot.org/route1multimodalstudy.