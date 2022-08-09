Holly Karapetkova, a professor of literature and languages at Marymount University and the official poet laureate of Arlington, has received a $50,000 fellowship from the American Academy of Poets.
She is one 22 poets laureate serving states and localities from across the nation to receive the stipends, and will use the funding to support the Arlington Youth Poetry Anthology.
“I feel a strong desire to lift up the voices of the youth in my community and to use poetry as a way to bring people together, to find a sense of community and healing,” Karapetkova said. “In times of distress, poetry provides a language for our hurt and frustration and an outlet for our expression of grief and anger. It can provide a means for healing.”
With seed money from Arlington Arts, Karapetkova formed partnerships with the hip-hop-based educational nonprofit Words Beats Life and the local nonprofit and publisher Day Eight to support the effort, with a call for submissions to be issued later this summer.
The anthology will be augmented by a series of readings and workshops featuring the published poets, as well as lesson plans and reading experiences designed to engage youth through poetry.
“This award will help support our poet laureate’s efforts to amplify the voices of the next generation of poets in Arlington and is a priceless gift to our community,” said Michelle Isabelle-Stark, who leads the Arlington government’s cultural-affairs efforts.
Karapetkova was tapped in 2020 to serve as the county government’s poet laureate, a position that comes with limited duties and a modest stipend. She succeeded Katherine Young, who had served as the county’s first poet laureate from 2016 until 2018, when the post was left vacant for two years.
The fellowships from the American Academy of Poets were established in partnership with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Through its fellowship program, the American Academy of Poets has become the largest financial supporter of poets in the nation, awarding a total of $4.35 million in fellowships to 81 poets laureate since 2019, plus $250,000 to non-profits that support their mission.
The public position of “poet laureate” began in 1919 when Gov. Oliver Shoup appointed Alice Polk Hill the poet laureate of Colorado. Fifteen other states (including Virginia) followed suit, all establishing poet-laureate positions by 1936.
A national position was created when the Library of Congress named Joseph Auslander its first Consultant in Poetry in 1937. The post was renamed the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry in 1985, and recently was filled by Ada Limón, who succeeded Joy Harjo to become the 24th to serve in the capacity.
The 2022 Poet Laureate Fellows, in addition to Karapetkova, and the communities they serve are Emanuelee Outspoken Bean (Houston, Texas), Cyrus Cassells (Texas), Andru Defeye (Sacramento, Calif.), Ashanti Files (Urbana, Ill.), B.K. Fischer (Westchester County, N.Y.), KaNikki Jakarta (Alexandria, Va.), Ashley M. Jones (Alabama), Kealoha (Hawaii), J. Drew Lanham (Edgefield, S.C.), Julia Levine (Davis, Calif.), Matt Mason (Nebraska), Airea D. Matthews (Philadelphia, Pa.), Ray McNiece (Cleveland Heights, Ohio), Huascar Medina (Kansas), Gailmarie Pahmeier (Nevada), Catherine Pierce (Mississippi), Rena Priest (Washington), Lynne Thompson (Los Angeles), Emma Trelles (Santa Barbara, Calif.), Gwen Nell Westerman (Minnesota) and Crystal Wilkinson (Kentucky).
For information, see the Website at poets.org.
