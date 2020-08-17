Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.