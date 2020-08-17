The Arlington Festival of the Arts plans an in-person return the weekend of Sept. 5-6, having been postponed from April due to the public-health pandemic.
Works by local and national artists will be showcased, in media including glass, paintings, mixed-media, jewelry and pottery.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day outside in the vicinity of Clarendon Boulevard and North Highland Street. It is presented by Howard Alan Events in conjunction with the Clarendon Alliance.
Show producers have worked with public-health officials to provide a safe experience for show-goers.
“Art is nothing if not inventive, and we have been able to craft creative solutions to bring art back to the people, without compromising safety,” said Howard Alan, who produces the show, noting this would be the first show his firm has put on since the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.
While open to walk-up traffic, attendance will be regulated for safety, and individuals are encouraged to visit www.artfestival.com to reserve a time slot and avoid the line.
For information, see the Website at www.artfestival.com.
