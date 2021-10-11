[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Centennial Committee will present “Reencuentro: Latinos in Arlington,” a community celebration, on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. outdoors at Central Library.
The event will feature dance performances, artisan exhibits and food trucks, and will be preceded at 2 p.m. with a panel discussion (registration required) at the library.
The event also will mark the launch of the Center for Local History’s new initiative, designed to document the impact of the Latino community in Arlington.
For information and to register for the panel discussion, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.libcal.com/event/8224142.