It will be a field of four for Arlington County Board in the Nov. 2 election, with Democratic incumbent Takis Karantonis being challenged by a trio of independents.
Audrey Clement, Mike Cantwell and Adam Theo qualified for the ballot by the June 8 filing deadline, the same day Karantonis rolled over challenger Chanda Choun in the Democratic primary.
Karantonis garnered 15,249 votes, or 67.3 percent, to 7,432 for Choun, according to complete but unofficial results reported by the Virginia Public Access Project.
It was a low-key campaign between the two, but one that ratified the decision of voters of 2020, who elected Karantonis to fill the seat of board member Erik Gutshall, who had died in office.
For Choun, it was the third loss in a Democratic County Board nominating contest. He previously failed in 2018 and 2020 bids.
County Board members have opted against implementing a ranked-choice (instant-runoff) voting process, despite being given the power to do so by the General Assembly, so the winning candidate will need a simple plurality to capture the four-year seat.
