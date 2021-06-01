[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Some prospective candidacies remain percolating, but the final ballot for local races will be set once the filing deadline ends on June 8 at 7 p.m.
County elections officials say a number of candidates are in the process of submitting paperwork for County Board, School Board and legislative races, which could make for a slightly more crowded ballot than some years.
Independent Audrey Clement already has qualified for the County Board member, and the winner of the June 8 Democratic County Board primary between Takis Karantonis and Chanda Choun automatically will qualify to be on the Nov. 2 ballot.