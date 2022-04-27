April 27 at 5 p.m. is the filing deadline for prospective candidates for the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s School Board endorsement to file paperwork with the party to get on the ballot.
Democrats will choose their endorsee during voting in June. The winner will move on to the November general election.
Incumbent Barbara Kanninen, who won two terms with endorsement of Democrats, is not seeking a new term.
Arlington Democrats earlier this year rejected calls to eliminate the caucus process. Political parties in Virginia are allowed to endorse candidates for school board seats, though not formally nominate them – although often that proves a distinction without a difference.
Those not seeking the Democratic endorsement have until the third week of June to file paperwork with the county elections office to get on the ballot.
