The Arlington County Democratic Committee has opened filing season for those seeking its nomination for the lone County Board seat on the November ballot.
Prospective candidates will have until April 7 to file paperwork with the committee. If more than one candidate qualifies, a nominee will be chosen during the June 21 state-run primary.
Incumbent County Board member Matt de Ferranti already has announced plans to seek re-election. Running in 2018, the Democrat defeated independent John Vihstadt. His victory returned the County Board to an all-Democratic lineup.
For information on the Democratic nominating contest, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
The Arlington County Republican Committee also is recruiting candidates to run, and any independents who seek a place on the ballot need to have paperwork in with the county’s elections office no later than June 21.
