Another sign of a COVID rebound, of sorts, will occur Sept. 7, as the last Arlington Transit (ART) bus routes shuttered since the onset of the pandemic return to service.
With the resumption of ART Routes 53, 61, 62 and 74, all lines of the intra-Arlington bus network will return.
A large chunk of ART’s operation was cut back with the arrival of COVID in March 2020, with resumption of service being phased in since then.
The network is funded by the Arlington County government and operated by a contractor.