[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Mary Kadera, the Democratic endorsee for the School Board seat being vacated by Monique O’Grady, won a lopsided election victory over independent Major Mike Webb.
According to complete results as of Nov. 5, Kadera – a first-time candidate – won 77.86 percent of the vote to 19.25 percent for Webb, who four years unsuccessfully faced off against O’Grady and also has run for Congress.
Just under 3 percent of those casting ballots wrote in another name. Kadera joins the five-member board on Jan. 1.