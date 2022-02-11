Arlington County Board members on Feb. 12 are expected to approve a contract worth up to $1.37 million for upgrades and renovations to fix county fire stations.
The project is designed to make the facilities able to accommodate a fourth shift, and will include modifications to kitchens, lockers, bathrooms, laundry areas and workout areas.
Bennett Group’s bid was deemed the lowest responsible; another bidder came in lower but did not meet the requirement of having completed two previous fire-station projects.
The overall project budget is $3.24 million, and is designed to help the Arlington County government implement a “Kelly Day” schedule at fire stations.
Named after 1930s mayor of Chicago, the Kelly Day schedule gives firefighters a day off in the middle of a rotation, to bring their total hours worked per year down.
