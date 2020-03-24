An Arlington County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Tuesday evening.

"The individual is doing well and managing the illness at home, with the full support of family and the department," county spokesperson Justin Tirelli said in a statement. "The Arlington County Public Health Division has been involved with this case and has investigated any potential exposures to other people and patients who came in close contact with the individual."

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that there were 290 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 36 in Arlington.

Since the start of COVID-19’s spread in our area, the fire department has taken precautions to limit exposure to its employees and the public, Tirelli said.

"The department is regularly researching best practices and recommendations from public health authorities and has implemented new Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) procedures along with its partners at Virginia Hospital Center, he said.

The department has also adjusted its medical response procedures to limit the number of first responders who make close contact with the patients.

"While a full complement of providers are assigned to emergency medical calls, some will remain at the recommended distance and be called inside when necessary," Tirelli said.