First Lady Jill Biden will be the keynote speaker at George Mason University’s 2021 commencement ceremony, to be held May 14 in an online format.
The event will celebrate the achievements of nearly 9,700 new graduates of the university. Biden, who holds a doctor of education degree in educational leadership, has been a faculty member at Northern Virginia Community College and was that institution’s 2016 commencement speaker.
The May 14 Mason commencement will be live-streamed. University officials say they will be conducting smaller, in-person recognition events for students the week of May 10.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
