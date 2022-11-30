Fiscal watchdog, nature-center booster Burton Bostwick dies

Burton Bostwick (rear, in red tie) is shown at the 2008 Arlington County Civic Federation awards dinner. From left: Martha Moore, Walter Tejada, Wayne Kubicki, U.S. Army Col. Laura Richardson, Bostwick, Larry Mayer, Peter Owen and Mileva Hartman. At the time, Tejada was chairman of the Arlington County Board and Richardson was commander of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. (Sun Gazete file photo)