Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington ordained five men to the priesthood on Saturday, June 6.
The new priests are Fathers Guillermo José González Cordova, Peter Michael McShurley, Joseph Francis Moschetto, Charles Christopher Pavlick and James Francis Waalkes.
The ordinations took place at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.
“The uniqueness of the year in which you are ordained as we deal with a pandemic and sadly witness tension, injustice and division within our nation, is a powerful reminder that we will only be healed, renewed and united in and through the power of God, who in so many ways the world has rejected. This is the world to which you will be sent as newly ordained priests,” Bishop Burbidge told the men. “As we have learned throughout these past months, be newly ordained priests who use the technology and resources that allow you to remain connected pastorally and spiritually in creative ways... This is the new evangelization you and all bishops and priests are called to embrace in a special way.”
Due to social distancing measures, in-person participation at the ordination ceremony was limited from the cathedral’s standard capacity of 1,200 to 300, which included those being ordained and their families.
The new priests have been assigned within the diocese as follows:
- Rev. Guillermo González to parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Alexandria.
- Rev. Peter M. McShurley to parochial vicar at Saint Agnes Parish in Arlington.
- Rev. Joseph F. Moschetto to parochial vicar at Saint Luke Parish in McLean.
- Rev. Charles C. Pavlick to parochial vicar at Saint Timothy Parish in Chantilly.
- Rev. James F. Waalkes to parochial vicar at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Falls Church.
More information on each of the new priests is available from the Arlington Catholic Herald here.
