On Oct. 15 at 3:09 a.m., an individual approached a home in the 3200 block of 6th Street South, approached an American flag on the porch and set it on fire, Arlington police said.
A witness observed the flag on fire, and extinguished it, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 30 years old, 5’4” to 5’1”. Police are investigating the incident jointly with the fire-marshal’s office.