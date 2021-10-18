[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Goodbye, “Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization.” Hello, “Columbia Pike Partnership.”
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) used its 35th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 14 to announce its new name, the culmination of a process several years in the making.
“We felt it was time to update the organization’s name to better reflect the work we do,” executive director Kim Klingler said. “Our mission, vision and values have not changed. We still strive to create a sense of community through various placemaking programs and initiatives, advocate for the needs of Columbia Pike residents and businesses, and work to keep our community informed and engaged.”
Using “Partnership” as part of the name is design to emphasize a connectedness between those who live, work and visit the Columbia Pike corridor as it runs through Arlington. It aims to promote “a vision of an authentic, exciting and accessible Columbia Pike community where social, ethnic and economic diversity is celebrated,” officials with the organization said.