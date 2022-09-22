He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region.
Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Such a wonderful video – I’ve gotten a multitude of positive comments,” Tejada said of the effort, which aims to promote the airports authority as a strong place to work.
Tejada, a native of El Salvador, was elected to the County Board in 2003 during a special election necessitated by the death of board member Charles Monroe. He won a full four-year term later that year and was re-elected in 2007 and 2011, chairing the board for two one-year stints.
Tejada in 2016 was appointed by Gov. McAuliffe as one of Virginia’s board members on the airports authority. He currently co-chairs the Dulles Corridor and Sustainability committees.
He has proved “a strong voice and leader,” said Chryssa Westerlund, the authority’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer.
Tejada’s current term on the authority board will expire in November 2024, at which point Gov. Youngkin will have the chance to fill the slot.
