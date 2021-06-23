[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Former County Manager Ron Carlee and James Schwartz, who served as incident commander at the Pentagon in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will be featured speakers at the Arlington Historical Society’s annual banquet, to be held on Sept. 9 at Washington Golf & Country Club.
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the local area’s response and their impact.
Carlee served as a county manager from 2001-09 after a lengthy stint in the government ranks. After 2001, Schwartz moved up the ranks to become fire chief and, later, a deputy county manager, before recently retiring.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.