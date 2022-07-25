Former commander of USS Arlington wins plaudits

He has moved on to command the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, but on July 19, U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Lanzilotta was honored for his service as commanding officer of the USS Arlington.
Del. Patrick Hope and Kevin Reardon traveled to Norfolk to present Lanzilotta with a resolution from the General Assembly and and a proclamation from the Arlington County government, honoring his service as commander of the USS Arlington from February 2019 to May 2022. He was the sixth commanding officer of the ship. “It’s an honor to recognize Capt. Lanzilotta for his extraordinary service to our nation, and more specifically for his command of the USS Arlington,” Hope said. “Arlingtonians will be forever linked to the USS Arlington; I want to thank Capt. Lanzilotta for his extraordinary leadership and his continuous efforts to maintain that special bond.”
The USS Arlington was one of three San Antonio-class U.S. Navy landing-platform docks (LPDs) whose names honor the communities most impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Also part of the trio are the USS New York (for New York City) and USS Somerset (for Somerset County, Pa.). The USS Arlington was launched in 2010 and commissioned in Norfolk in 2013. Its sponsor was Joyce Rumsfeld, wife of Donald Rumsfeld, who was U.S. secretary of defense during the 9/11 attacks.
The ship’s main purpose is provide resources to land U.S. Marines in world hot-spots. But it also has taken part in a number of humanitarian-relief efforts during its nine years of service.
Capt. Lanzilotta guided the ship during an arduous deployment of the Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Sixth Fleet. He ensured the ship’s crew – some born after the 9/11 attacks – remained aware of the connection with the ship’s namesake.
“Capt. Lanzilotta was someone who fully understood what the USS Arlington represents to Pentagon 9/11 families, the first-responders to the Pentagon on 9/11, and the Arlington community,” said Reardon, a retired Arlington Police captain who saw service at the Pentagon in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack.
Most recently, the USS Arlington’s crew and its Marines of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Croatia, where the ship will complete a mid-deployment voyage repair.
The ship is currently serving as part of the Kearsage Amphibious Ready Group, and recently spent four months participating in a variety of exercises and operations that took it to Iceland for Exercise Northern Viking, the Mediterranean for Exercise Alexander the Great and off the coast of Tunisia for Exercise African Lion.
The USS Arlington Community Alliance – which supports relations between the ship, the Navy and the Arlington community – currently is seeking donation of items for inclusion in CARE packages that are sent to sailors and Marines on the ship. Items such as individually wrapped snacks, toiletries, candy and other small items are welcomed. For information, e-mail info@ussarlington.org or see the Website at www.ussarlington.org.
As commander of the USS Gerald R. Ford, Lanzilotta now runs a 1,092-foot-long, 25-deck nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a complement of more than 4,500 officers and enlisted personnel. Plans were in place to name the ship after the former president during his lifetime, and were formally announced during his funeral in January 2007. The $13 billion ship is the world’s largest aircraft carrier and, by displacement, the largest warship ever constructed.
Like the three presidents who preceded him – Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon – Ford served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Ford’s service included, from mid-1943 until the end of 1944, a tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS Monterey in the Pacific theater.
