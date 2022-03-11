General Assembly members took time during their 2022 session to honor the service of Nina Janopaul in the local, state and national affordable-housing arena.
Janopaul in June retired as president and CEO of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, a role she had filled since 2007. During that time, the organization grew from three staff members managing about 500 housing units to a staff of nearly 40 people managing 1,800 housing units, with an additional 1,000 on the way.
Janopaul “has helped APAH fulfill its mission to build stability throughout Northern Virginia by developing and maintaining high-quality, affordable places to live, as well as creating opportunities and advocating for the people it serves,” noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Patric Hope (D-Arlington) and passed unanimously by both houses of the legislature.
Janopaul “built strong partnerships with faith and nonprofit organizations and civic institutions to create opportunities for residents, and promoted diversity, inclusion and equity in resident communities through engaging programs” and “has been a trusted mentor to numerous colleagues throughout her career and nurtured many young leaders,” the legislative kudos noted.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]