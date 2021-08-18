[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Historical Society has announced that former county Treasurer Frank O’Leary will be presented with the Cornelia B. Rose Award for his services to the organization and to the study of local history.
The award will be presented at the society’s annual dinner, to be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Washington Golf & Country Club.
Inaugurated in 2014, the award is named in honor of Cornelia Rose (1907-76), an historian and author of the seminal book “Arlington County, Virginia: A History.” It is presented annually to an individual or organization.
In addition to his work recording local history (and nearly three decades of service as the county’s treasurer), O’Leary also has been active connecting the community to the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington. A scale model of the ship, to be displayed at the county government’s headquarters, is expected to be on view at the dinner. The ship’s commander, Capt. Christopher Hill, is expected to be on hand.
Also at the event, Charles Clark will be honored as the historical society’s volunteer of the year.
For information on the event, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.