The Fairfax County Park Authority will hold an online meeting on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss plans for construction of a permanent restroom facility at Lewinsville Park in McLean.
Park Authority officials are planning to use approximately 1,000 square feet for the facilities, in the same area as the existing portable toilets, officials said.
The project, estimated to cost $670,000, is projected to be completed in 2025.
Public comments on the proposal will be accepted through July 16. Full details can be found at www.fairfaxcounty.gov by searching “Lewinsville Park Restroom.”
For information, call (703) 324-8662 or e-mail parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
