The next meeting of the Arlington Committee of 100 will focus on the county government’s planned changes to its 14-year-old Clarendon Sector Plan, and how the proposals will impact the western Clarendon area.
“The County Board’s actions could have major impacts on an area that affects Arlingtonians for a host of reasons,” Committee of 100 leaders said. “In the mix of changes are a proposed convention hotel, redevelopment of Joyce Motors and St. Charles Catholic Church sites, public park space and a new fire station.”
The meeting will be held online on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Speakers from the county government, the Ashton Heights Civic Association and real-estate community will discuss proposals.
The community is invited to view the meeting. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]