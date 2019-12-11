The Arlington Community Foundation has announced plans for the $3 million donation made in June by Amazon to support affordable-housing initiatives in the community.
One-third of the funding will be presented to the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, to make rents more affordable at Terwilliger Place, its new project being developed on Columbia Pike. A total of $1.7 million will be offered on a competitive basis to housing producers who will create housing for Arlington households earning $35,000 per year or less. The remaining $300,000 will be used over the next three years to allow the foundation and its partners to pursue creative housing solutions, including a focus on under-utilized financing mechanisms.
“The affordability crisis and rapid displacement of our diverse residents are the greatest threats to our community’s long-term health and viability,” foundation president/CEO Jennifer Owens said. “Both the public and private sectors must continue to take urgent action to keep these neighbors from being priced out.”
