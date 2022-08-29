The Arlington Community Foundation has created an “Age Friendly Grant Catalog,” featuring 12 grant ideas of organizations and programs serving older adults (55+) in Arlington, with grants up to $10,000 each.
The public is able to view and “shop” the grants, donating toward those that inspire them at https://www.arlcf.org/agefriendly/.
“It’s no secret that Arlington can be an expensive place to live, especially for those who survive on little income,” foundation officials said. “Within this group are the thousands of older residents who have no reliable income, rely on modest government income, or whose only financial asset is the house they’ve called home for years or even generations.”
Individuals and businesses can match donations or sponsor grants contained in the catalog. For information on available opportunities, contact Arlington Community Foundation director of communications Nick Knock at knock@arlcf.org.
