Fraser Murdoch, formerly executive director of the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, has been named the new chief executive officer of Arlington County nonprofit Bridges to Independence.
Murdoch also previously founded a social safety net nonprofit in Scotland called SoLove Motherwell and has lived and worked on six continents.
He holds a master's degree in leadership and change management from the University of Aberdeen and a bachelor of arts degree in theology from The Open University.
Murdoch replaces Sam Kelly, who moved out of the area in January. Bridges to Independence operates Arlington's largest emergency family homeless shelter, provides housing for families and operates the community services center in Green Valley.
“Fraser’s appointment marks a new chapter for Bridges to Independence,” said Jennifer Mulchandani, president of the nonprofit's board. “He brings a treasure trove of leadership, organizational growth and people management experience, cross-cultural competency and a compassionate warmth.”
Increased government funding through COVID relief programs and a strong economy spurred larger budgets, a larger staff and expanded services for Bridges to Independence, according to a news release. Murdoch inherits a strategic plan that envisions adding new services like affordable child care.
“Like Bridges’ dedicated staff who are on the front lines every day serving Arlington’s most vulnerable residents, Fraser loves people and will be a tremendous asset to our community,” said the Rev. Craig A. Harcum, board member at Bridges to Independence and Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, located in the Green Valley neighborhood of Arlington near the Bridges Community Services Center.
Murdoch said he is humbled and excited to lead the organization. "In so many ways, this position was ‘coming home’ for me while allowing me to continue my career in a way that gives back and helps people move forward. The staff at Bridges are dedicated professionals doing critical, front-line service, and it is an honor to lead them.”