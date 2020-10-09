Thanks to support from Dominion Energy’s “Project Plant It” initiative, EcoAction Arlington is offering free redbud seedlings to be distributed at several farmers markets between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
They will be available at:
• Westover Farmers’ Market on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 1644 North McKinley Road.
• Ballston Farmers’ Market, Thursday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. The market is located at 901 North Taylor St.
• Courthouse Farmers’ Market, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market is located at 1401 North Courthouse Road.
• Fairlington Farmers’ Market, Sunday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 3308 South Stafford St.
Distribution is first-come, first-served, with a limit of one per household. Online reservations are required, and can be obtained at www.ecoactionarlington.org.
Each seedling is approximately 12 inches long and will be bare root and wrapped in plastic.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.