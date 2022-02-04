With the addition of free outdoor wi-fi hotspots to Cherrydale and Glencarlyn libraries in January, all branches of the Arlington library system now have wi-fi service accessible inside during operating hours and outside at all times.
The service is part of the “Arlington Wireless” initiative of the county government, managed by the Department of Technology Services.
While no ID or password is required for the free service, those using it should make themselves aware of potential hazards of wi-fi usage, which by its nature cannot guarantee secure service.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]