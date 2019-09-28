Friends of the Arlington Public Library will hold its fall book sale Oct. 3-6 at Central Library, with tens of thousands of items available for purchase.
The event will start with a members’-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. Memberships will be available at the door.
Regular hours will be Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonlibraryfriends.org.
