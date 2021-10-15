[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There are a few changes in store, but the Friends of the Arlington Public Library’s fall book sale is back – the first time the organization has been able to hold such a sale in two years.
The event promises “thousands of books, games and puzzles for all ages and interests,” organizers said.
The event will run three days – Oct. 22-24 – rather than its traditional four, but will be held as usual at Central Library.
The Friday event, running 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., is open only to members of Friends of the Library. Memberships will be available online, but will not be available at the door.
The general public will be invited in on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Masks will be required of all patrons, and those attending are asked to limit their visits to no more than an hour. Shoppers will be “strictly limited” to two boxes’ worth of books per visit, and will not be permitted to pile or sort books.
Cash, checks and credits cards will be accepted for purchases.