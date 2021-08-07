[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The bookstore operated by Friends of the Arlington Library reopened Aug. 7 at Central Library, as the library system continues its effort to return to full operational status.
The bookstore is open during regular hours at Central Library. “Additional bookstores will open at branch locations over the next month,” library officials said Aug. 6.
Donations of gently used books and other matures are now being accepted for the bookstore at Central Library and branches that are open. (Cherrydale and Glencarlyn branches remain shuttered until after Labor Day; the small branch at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center is closed for the duration of renovation work at that building.)
County library officials also have announced the return of access to public computers at branches that are open; they have been off limits since the library system shut down operations in early 2020 due to the pandemic.
Session limits are 30 minutes, and patrons can reserve slots for up to 180 minutes per day, pending availability. Sessions can be reserved up to seven days in advance, but must by done at the individual library.
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us.