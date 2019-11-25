Friends of Urban Agriculture gears up for winter meeting

Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture will host its winter meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library.
An interactive presentation by Lindsay Smith and Brian LeCouteur of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments will look at the region’s agriculture and demand. In addition, there will be a business meeting and presentation of the second annual “Golden Radish Award” for a recipient who has made a significant contribution to urban agriculture in Arlington.
For information and to register, see the Website at http://home.arlingtonurbanag.org/home.
