How anemic has been the fund-raising for the Arlington County Board race recently?
So anemic, it might make one yearn for the days when cash-showering George Soros-backed political-action committees jumped in the fray to liven things up.
(Just a little humor to lighten up these troubled times ... granted, very little humor ...)
The four candidates for County Board had a total of less than $14,000 on hand at the end of June, according to new figures from the Virginia Department of Elections.
That’s not an average of $14,000 per candidate. It’s $14,000 for all candidates.
Takis Karantonis, the incumbent board member who fended off a challenge from Chanda Choun in the June Democratic primary, reported $5,301 on hand as of June 30, according to filings made public July 15.
Audrey Clement, a frequent candidate for political office, reported $3,286 as she made a bid as an independent, and Mike Cantwell, a local civic leader also running as an independent, had $3,025 on hand.
Adam Theo, the fourth candidate on the ballot, reported nothing in his campaign account at the end of June. Theo and Cantwell are first-time candidates.
Karantonis, a former executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, won the seat in a special election held last summer to fill the vacancy caused by the death of County Board member Erik Gutshall. He is seeking a full four-year term on the five-member body.
While future Arlington County Board races may be conducted under the instant-runoff (or ranked-choice) voting method, the 2021 election will be decided on a winner-take-all basis, virtually ensuring that Karantonis – aided by the get-out-the-vote machinery of the Arlington County Democratic Committee – will emerge victorious.