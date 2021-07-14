[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on July 17 are expected to formally approve $710,000 in Northern Virginia Transportation Commission funds that will support creation of a bus/high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) lane on U.S. Route 29 (Lee Highway, but likely soon to be renamed Langston Boulevard) from North Veitch to North Moore streets in the Rosslyn area.
If established, the bus/HOV-only lane would be in operation during rush hours only, limiting other traffic to two of the three travel lanes in each direction. At other times, all three lanes will be open to all traffic.
Funds will support signage, restriping and pavement treatment, county staff said.
Funding comes from the I-66 Commuter Choice program, which uses toll revenue from Interstate 66 to support traffic-congestion-mitigation efforts.
Regional officials first rejected the proposal outright, at which point Arlington officials downscaled it and reapplied, asking for $1 million. Due to a shortfall of Interstate 66 toll revenue due to the pandemic, the proposal was funded at about 70 percent of what had been sought.
U.S. Route 29 is owned by the state government; a report to County Board members says the Virginia Department of Transportation is “aware of and supportive of” the project.