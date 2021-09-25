[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Bowen McCauley Dance Company has announced that its Dance for Parkinson’s Disease initiative will now partner with the Kennedy Center and the George Mason University School of Dance.
A similar partnership with the Maryland Youth Ballet was announced earlier. With the dance troupe wrapping up operations after 25 years, “It was important to me that people living with Parkinson’s continue to have easy access [to classes] across the entire D.C. metro area,” said Lucy Bowen, founder and artistic director of Bowen McCauley Dance.
Partnering with the three organizations “is an absolute dream, and will ensure that the program lives on into the next generation,” Bowen said. As part of the effort, Dance for PD instruction will be integrated into the dance-education curriculum at George Mason University.
“We look forward to further enriching the learning experience of our students by highlighting the impact of dance beyond the stage and fostering new connections with members of the Parkinson’s Disease community,” said Karen Reedy, director of the Mason School of Dance.
(For information on the George Mason initiative, see the Website at https://dance.gmu/edu/about/dance-pd.)
Bowen has been leading Dance for PD classes for 13 years as an affiliate of the Mark Morris Dance Group’s program. Since 2008, more than 900 local residents have benefited from the program.