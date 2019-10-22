What will become of the building that currently houses Fire Station #7 in Fairlington? That question remains a work in progress.
Arlington officials last week confirmed that the single-bay station, which dates to the 1940s and has been shuttered for a year, would not reopen in its current capacity. The cost of addressing structural deficiencies and bringing the building up to code were not deemed worth the expenditure.
Since the closure, service has been provided to Fairlington by other fire stations in Arlington and Alexandria.
The decision was not a surprise; Fairlington leaders for some time had expected county officials to opt against renovations to the South Abingdon Street structure, given cost estimates of $3 million to $5 million.
County officials say they will hold discussions with Fairlington residents and leaders on possible future uses for the building.
