“New Landscapes,” an exhibition of member works, will be on display through Feb. 29 at Gallery Underground, located at 2100 Crystal Drive in the Crystal City Shops.
Works are presented in a variety of media, and look at scenes of the world around us at the local, national and international levels.
The main gallery will feature new works by members of the Arlington Artists Alliance, which operates the gallery.
Gallery Underground is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
