Gallery Underground, a Crystal City gallery operated by the Arlington Artists Alliance, is hosting an online art exhibition – “Spring Dreams” – for the month of May.
The show focuses on color as artists use their time in isolation to inspire and offer respite in current circumstances.
Works in the exhibition are in a variety of media and styles, from traditional to abstract.
The exhibition can be accessed at www.galleryunderground.org.
