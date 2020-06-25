Gallery Underground, sponsored by the Arlington Artists Alliance, will host “Contrast,” an online exhibition, during the month of July.
“Slowly emerging from sheltering at home, artists have submitted works that create drama and command attention through the use of contrast, both in color and subject,” organizers said. “The show features works in a variety of media including mixed media, paintings, sculpture, wood, glass and ceramics.”
For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
