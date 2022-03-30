The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue dispatched units March 22 at 11:22 a.m. to a reported house fire in the 9900 block of Deer Pond Drive in Great Falls.
Arriving units found fire coming from the attached garage of the two- story, single-family home. Crews quickly knocked down and extinguished the blaze. There was no fire extension beyond the garage and no civilians or firefighters were injured.
No occupants were home during the fire. The blaze was discovered by a neighbor, who saw fire coming from the garage door and notified 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home, but they did not sound because of the fire’s location, officials said.
Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving wiring to a garage-door opener, they said.
The fire did not displace any occupants and Red Cross services were not required. The blaze caused about $87,500 worth of damage.
