“Our 20th-century infrastructure will not work well for 21st-century storms,” Libby Garvey said at the board’s annual organization meeting, held Jan. 2, in which she was confirmed as chairman for the coming year.
“When we begin work on our capital-improvement program this spring, I expect to see some very different solutions to stormwater management,” Garvey said. “These solutions might look risky to some, but will be what we need for resilience in our future climate.”
Parts of the stormwater system were overwhelmed by a relatively brief but torrential rainstorm last July, the latest in a string of weather episodes that drew community anger and pointed to the pressing need for improvements.
Garvey’s comments on the stormwater system were among the few specifics in a speech that was largely devoted to aspirational goals, but also pressed government officials to move beyond the “natural caution” that stymies forward progress.
“We need to double down on innovative thinking – we can’t always keep using the same solutions,” she noted. “People are not always patient with the inevitable mistakes or stops and starts of innovation, nor do they always understand the need to do things differently,” she said.
Left out of her remarks were a number of hot-button issues, ranging from residential zoning to tree preservation to an ever-increasing tax burden on local residents. Garvey may have the chance to flesh out those issues when she participates in the “Meet the Chair” event sponsored by the Leadership Center for Excellence.
A veteran School Board member, Garvey won promotion to the County Board in a 2012 special election. A Democrat, she won full terms in 2012 and 2016, but in between those two elections had a well-publicized spat with the Arlington County Democratic Committee over her backing of independent board member John Vihstadt, who served from 2015 to 2018.
Previously chairing the board in 2016, Garvey served as vice chair to Christian Dorsey last year, and was unanimously elected by her board colleagues to chair the body for 2020.
She will spend the first part of the year looking over her shoulder, as Garvey is being challenged for re-election by civic activist Chanda Choun. The two, and possibly others, will face off in a June primary.
(Four years ago, Garvey had the same situation: While serving as chairman, she faced a primary challenge from Planning Commission member Erik Gutshall. Garvey won that race and the subsequent general election, and Gutshall a year later won election to the board.)
In her Jan. 2 remarks, Garvey hinted at programs to support the county’s more seasoned citizens.
“We must commit to an Arlington where progress benefits everyone, not just some. That especially includes our older residents, the people who built the Arlington we have today,” she said.
Garvey also touched on – again with little in the way of specifics – the need to look at community-health issues differently than in the past, pointing to a recent task force that found significant disparities in health based on various socio-economic differences.
As chairman, Garvey also will preside over the 100th anniversary of Arlington getting its current name. The General Assembly in 1920 approved the switch from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington” – in part to erase confused between the county and nearby city of Alexandria, in part to honor Robert E. Lee.
As part of centennial celebrations, “we will be looking both ways, to our past and to our future,” Garvey said.
The five-member County Board will see no change in its composition this year, as Dorsey and Katie Cristol won re-election bids in November and Garvey, Gutshall (who will serve as vice chairman) and Matt de Ferranti continue existing terms.
The Jan. 2 organizational meeting was mostly ceremonial in nature; the board’s first working session will be held Jan. 25.
(1) comment
Libby Garvey has spent hundreds of hours lobbying for new bicycle infrastructure while on the County Board. Nothing heard from her about deteriorating streets, street trees, street lighting, water mains, stormwater system until the deterioration became serious. She approved any and all infill redevelopment, more parking for more vehicles, and "affordable housing" that's actually gentrification housing. If the workforce can't afford to live in her own neighborhood, Fairlington, which was designed to be workforce housing, how will they afford to live in $300,000-and-up tiny cottages to be constructed on the sites of current small single family homes?
