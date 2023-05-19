Former Arlington County prosecutor Pia Miller has joined the McLean law firm of General Counsel PC to establish and lead a criminal defense practice.
Miller spent the majority of the past five years as a prosecutor, most recently handling major and violent crimes for the office of the commonwealth’s attorney for Arlington and the city of Falls Church. Her early career was spend doing indigent defense work and family law, according to a news release from the firm.
Pia attended Northwestern University where she obtained a bachelor of arts in psychology and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She obtained her law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in 2007.