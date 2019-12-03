The Northwest Arlington Lions Club will hold its winter sale of citrus from Dec. 12-16 at Overlee Pool, 6030 Lee Highway (entrance of John Marshall Drive).
The event will feature citrus from Florida, Texas and California, as well as Georgia pecans and Vermont maple syrup.
Hours are Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, call (703) 528-1130.
