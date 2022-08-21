Four rising freshmen at Washington-Liberty High School recently completed construction of a boardwalk at the Potomac Overlook Regional Park butterfly garden to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award.
Helen Maag, Kaitlin Madison, Annika Matsko and Caroline South worked for a year to raise funds to purchase supplies for the boardwalk while also weeding the butterfly garden for better enjoyment by the public.
The youths recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony which included participation by County Board Chairman Katie Cristol and Potomac Overlook manager Rachel Doody, along with family and friends.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]