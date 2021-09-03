[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s September meeting was offered to the rank-in-file in two formats – in-person at a local elementary school and “virtually” on YouTube.
“Hopefully the folks at home will be able to hear us better than they have” at previous meetings, Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said at the Sept. 1 event, noting that efforts to strike a happy medium for both constituencies is not always easy.
“We try every time,” she said of tweaks.
The sound proved a little low but perfectly serviceable for the several dozen online attendees, although the automated closed-captioning provided by YouTube did provide something of a roller-coaster ride as the system attempted to pick up the linguistic nuances of speakers at the event.
It was not perfect:
• School Board member Barbara Kanninen became “Barbara Canada.”
• “Joint campaign” came across the screen as “Joy can’t campaign.”
• “Arlington Young Democrats” became “Arlene Young Democrats.”
• Not sure what the spoken phrase was, but at one point the closed-captioning offered up “Please buy your old car.”
Democrats spent more than a year after the onset of the pandemic holding monthly meetings online, but in early summer moved to an in-person format with online option. Republicans, who late last year managed to hold some meetings in person until winter COVID restrictions forced them back online, have been holding in-person-only meetings since spring.