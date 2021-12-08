[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The three-member Arlington Electoral Board will have continuity for the coming year, with Republican Scott McGeary on Dec. 6 reappointed to a three-year term.
Arlington Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. signed the order of appointment, which was not a surprise – even though the Arlington County Republican Committee was expected to submit three names for the court’s consideration, McGeary (who has served on the body, on and off, for nearly 30 years) was anticipated to receive the nod.
He was sworn in Dec. 7 by Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson.
"I will certainly do my best to enhance and uphold election integrity, because that's what it's all about," McGeary said at the Dec. 7 annual dinner of the Arlington County Republican Committee.
For 2022, the Electoral Board will consist of McGeary and Democrats Matt Weinstein and Kim Phillip. When Weinstein’s term runs out in December 2022, he will be replaced with a Republican owing to Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the 2021 gubernatorial race.
(State law requires electoral boards to have two members of the governor’s party and one of the opposing party, with the change being made upon the expiration of a board member’s term.)
McGeary, a public-affairs executive with Washington Gas and former chair of the Arlington County Republican Committee, was first appointed to the Electoral Board in 1994, replacing Democrat Charlene Bickford. Owing to the frequent party turnover in the governorship, he has seen himself on and off the board in something akin to a roller-coaster ride:
• In 2003, Democrat Bickford returned to the board, replacing McGeary.
• In 2011, McGeary replaced Democrat David Bell. • In 2014, Bell replaced McGeary.
• In 2016, McGeary succeeded Republican Allen Harrison Jr., who retired after nearly 30 years of service.
In recent years, McGeary has served as secretary of the board, with Bickford and then Weinstein as chair. (State law requires chair and secretary to be of different parties.)
Come 2023, with two Republicans and one Democrat (Phillip) on the body, McGeary could either opt to chair the body, making Phillip secretary, or to stay in his position and allow Phillip to chair the body.
(Nobody is making a fortune serving on the Electoral Board, but by state law the secretary does pocket about twice the salary of the other board members, owing to the more significant statutory responsibilities.)