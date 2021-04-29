[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After going back and forth on the matter, leadership of the Republican Party of Virginia decided to permit early voting in the upcoming state convention for those with religious objections to casting ballots on a Saturday.
The change to previously announced plans was made to accommodate several groups, including some Orthodox Jews and Seventh-Day Adventists, who see Saturday as a day of rest and would not be comfortable attending the drive-through conventions.
Voting, to be held in dozens of sites across the commonwealth, is set for May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with religious objections will be allowed to vote on the afternoon of Friday, May 7.
Those who have registered to be delegates – a process that is now closed – should contact their county or city Republican organization for details. “We definitely want to make sure you’re accommodated,” Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Andrew Loposser.
Morton Blackwell, a member of the Republican National Committee from Virginia, said there would be no specific questions asked of those who seek to cast ballots early due to religious concerns.
“You don’t need to get a rabbi or a pastor to certify,” he said.
